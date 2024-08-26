Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $475,000 Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Union Savings Bank increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

