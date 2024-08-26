Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $520,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a PE ratio of 264.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock worth $21,567,539. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

