Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $568,000 Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day moving average of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.