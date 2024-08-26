Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,320,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 850,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 413,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

VNO opened at $34.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 231.08 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $450.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

