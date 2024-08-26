Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $34,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,798.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPLD. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.50 price target (down from $3.00) on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $69.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

