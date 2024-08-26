Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,460,000 after acquiring an additional 120,614 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,806,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,667,000 after purchasing an additional 802,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ventas by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000,000 after buying an additional 413,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $231,512,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Ventas Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:VTR opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -313.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $56,529,016.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

