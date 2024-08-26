Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $213,000 Investment in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $69,274,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 2,063.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,226,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,249,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 654,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at $7,690,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 859.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EYE opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on National Vision

About National Vision

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.