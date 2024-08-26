Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE EQR opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.44. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $73.83.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.