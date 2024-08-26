Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $321,000 Investment in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.04. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

