Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Price Performance
NYSE:INVH opened at $36.15 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.
Invitation Homes Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
