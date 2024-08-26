Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $36.15 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $653.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.