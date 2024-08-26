Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Northeast Bank by 3,166.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 5.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBN opened at $69.98 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.69.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

