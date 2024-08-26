Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 131 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 664 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.71.

WSO opened at $485.70 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.58 and a 1-year high of $520.41. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $481.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

