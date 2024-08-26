Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 138 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in AECOM by 9.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

AECOM Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ACM opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1,090.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

