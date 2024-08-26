Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 2,915 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. Research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.