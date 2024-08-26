Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 456 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of CE opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $110.76 and a one year high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.