Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 5,778 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $133,917,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 86.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,344,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,541,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 7,173,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,496,000 after purchasing an additional 784,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,969,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,940,000 after purchasing an additional 704,249 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PBA shares. StockNews.com cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

