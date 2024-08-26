Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 613 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Boston Properties by 198.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

NYSE:BXP opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

