Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 40,248 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADTRAN by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,020,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,487,000 after purchasing an additional 107,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of ADTN opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.81. The stock has a market cap of $442.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

