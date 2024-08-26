Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 67,141 TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,141 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRUE. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in TrueCar by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TrueCar by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 20,254 shares during the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,100 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in TrueCar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TRUE opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05.
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
