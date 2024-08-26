Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,032 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

