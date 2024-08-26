Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 10,368 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 260,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $384,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $553,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $664,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRNS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 513.80% and a negative return on equity of 518.13%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

