Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 11,858 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MVBF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MVB Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,353,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 49,007 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 53.5% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 945,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after acquiring an additional 329,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MVB Financial by 515.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group cut MVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

MVB Financial Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of MVBF opened at $21.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $25.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). MVB Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

