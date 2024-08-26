Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 130,107 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 90.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,107 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,899,000 after acquiring an additional 267,480 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,044,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,468 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE DXC opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.54. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $25.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

