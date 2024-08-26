Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,791 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 74.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total transaction of $133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 5,696 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $304,679.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Synowicki, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $133,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,135.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,367,869 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

