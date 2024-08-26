Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 19,933 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,933 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Civista Bancshares

In related news, Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,095.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Civista Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

