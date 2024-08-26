Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 215 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,361,000 after buying an additional 1,409,552 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after acquiring an additional 717,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE QSR opened at $70.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.77 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

