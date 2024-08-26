Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 254,649 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,378 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 254,649 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after acquiring an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after buying an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.50 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

