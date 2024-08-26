Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 321,978 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 321,978 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterweight Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,689 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $28,134.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Levin bought 7,861 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $49,995.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,888.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

