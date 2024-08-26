Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,300 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAA. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of UAA opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour Profile

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.