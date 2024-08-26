Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 49,759 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 404,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,759 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimerix by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,174,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 291,981 shares during the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.97. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

