Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 578,836 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 211,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 578,836 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $1.53 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AKBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

