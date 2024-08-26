Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 680 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,815,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,856,000 after buying an additional 83,371 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Qiagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,481,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,078 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,066,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,486 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 1,211.4% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 47,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 43,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,196,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,963,000 after purchasing an additional 393,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qiagen stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.18. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Qiagen had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on QGEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

