Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 822 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,842,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $108.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

LW opened at $62.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $111.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

