Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 864 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,514,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,252,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,036,000 after buying an additional 8,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stantec by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 206,421 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 0.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 417,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Stantec Stock Up 0.2 %

STN opened at $84.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.04. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Stantec

(Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.