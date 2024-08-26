Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $336,000 Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kemper by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Kemper by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Kemper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Kemper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMPR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Kemper from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kemper from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kemper

About Kemper

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.