AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 2%

Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.34 and last traded at $33.45. 10,116,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 9,454,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.14.

ASTS has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

