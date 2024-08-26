Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.
AY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AY
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 0.1 %
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.20 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $328.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 386.96%.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.
See Also
