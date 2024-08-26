Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AY shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AY

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

AY opened at $22.20 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $23.57. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.59%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 386.96%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $1,138,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $1,815,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

(Get Free Report

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.