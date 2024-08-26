Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 99.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.04, for a total transaction of $686,322.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,989,299.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,107,817 shares of company stock worth $1,221,241,837. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.69.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

