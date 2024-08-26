Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,996 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRP. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,952,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 100,897 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 111.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 456,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 240,901 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 277,685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.22 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

