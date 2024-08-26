Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,255 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5,297.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total value of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,865 shares of company stock worth $19,186,587. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.69.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $164.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.41. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

