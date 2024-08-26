Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 5,457 Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,144,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after buying an additional 65,828 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $8,218,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,768 shares during the last quarter.

JMEE stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.17 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

