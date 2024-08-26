Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 2,507 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.41. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. DocuSign had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $425,374.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,664.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 475,192 shares of company stock worth $25,095,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

