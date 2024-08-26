Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 8,898 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,898 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CQP. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 535.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.51 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on CQP. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

