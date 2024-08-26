Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXQ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth $7,190,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 167.8% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 79,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $957,000.

Get Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.04 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.47. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX / Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.