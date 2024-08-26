Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

View Our Latest Report on GFI

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.