Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGMU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,697,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,842,000 after buying an additional 146,827 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,213,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 778,342 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 706.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 901,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after acquiring an additional 789,965 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 759,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,577 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 718,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 478,759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGMU stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.97. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $27.42.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.