Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $787,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus upgraded shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

KMX opened at $85.78 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $777,680.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

