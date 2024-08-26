Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $813,000 Position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in WhiteHorse Finance were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 855,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $11.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.30.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.01%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 187.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Bolduc purchased 12,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,486.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,262.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at $48,311,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

