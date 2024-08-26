Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $839,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,919,000 after acquiring an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,286,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,360,000 after purchasing an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $163,003,000 after buying an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.25. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.